The project involves the construction of a new single-storey data centre, covering nearly 23,000m² . Credit: Lars Kienle on Unsplash.

Swedish construction and development company Skanska has been awarded a contract to construct a data centre in Atlanta, US.

The contract was awarded by the company’s existing customer, whose details have not been disclosed.

Valued at Skr1.8bn ($171m), the award will be included in the US order bookings for this year’s first quarter.

The project involves building a new single-storey data centre, covering a total area of nearly 23,000m².

The company has already started work on the project, which is slated to complete in March 2024.

In January 2023, the company won a similar contract to construct a new two-storey data centre and office building, covering 80,000m², in Phoenix, Arizona, US.

Awarded by an undisclosed data centre operator, the $98m contract is the company’s second project on the client’s seven-acre campus.

In a separate development, Skanska announced that it won a contract amendment for a hospital expansion project in Portland, Oregon, US.

This Skr1.2bn ($111m) contract was awarded by Oregon Health & Science University.

It will see the company deliver patient floors, parking, mechanical and electrical space, three pedestrian sky bridges, roadway enhancements, and a new multi-modal hub bus stop.

The 14-storey hospital expansion is anticipated to open to patients in 2026.

Last month, the company won a contract from the City of Helsinki for the construction of new apartments in the Finnish capital city.