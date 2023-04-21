Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has revealed its league tables for the top ten financial advisers by value and volume in the construction sector for Q1 2023.

Lazard and Deloitte emerged as the top M&A advisers in the sector during the period by deal value and volume, respectively.

Lazard advised on $1.7bn worth of deals while Deloitte advised on a total of five deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Lazard was among the only two advisers that managed to advise on more than $1bn worth of deals during Q1 2023. Although it witnessed a decline in deal value, Lazard saw its ranking by value improving from sixth position in Q1 2022 to the top position in Q1 2023. Similarly, Deloitte saw a significant jump in its ranking by volume, from occupying the 23rd position in Q1 2022 to topping the chart by this metric in Q1 2023.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Rothschild & Co got the second spot in terms of value, by advising on $1.3bn worth of deals, followed by Wells Fargo with $829m, JP Morgan with $829m, and Goldman Sachs with $626m.

Clearwater International took second place in the volume chart with four deals, followed by William Blair, PwC and Generation Growth Capital jointly occupying the third position with each advising on four deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites, and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.