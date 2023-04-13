The facility is expected to be operational in 2025. Credit: Glencar Construction.

UK-based Glencar Construction has been appointed to build a new Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) at the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire.

The £150m project will feature a research, development and manufacturing facility.

This facility is expected to offer improved access to mRNA vaccines for several respiratory diseases.

Furthermore, the facility will comprise a clinical biomarker laboratory, which is a prefabricated modular laboratory built in Northumberland and then installed on-site.

Glencar CEO Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Having successfully delivered The Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) and established a life science office within the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, we are absolutely delighted to now be delivering this pioneering research and development facility.

“We very much look forward to working with the team at Moderna and Merit to develop this important new facility and further expand the thriving health tech cluster at Harwell.”

Construction will commence this year with the facility expected to become operational in 2025, subject to approvals from the planning and regulatory authorities.

Harwell Campus chief executive Stuart Grant said: “mRNA technology has the capability to transform how we treat a variety of diseases and enhance UK resilience against future pandemics.

“I’m delighted to welcome Moderna to Harwell Campus, and our thriving health tech cluster.

“We’re entering a new era of medicine so it’s important that we deliver and build cutting-edge facilities to reflect this and spaces that promote innovation and encourage collaboration.”