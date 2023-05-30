Construction works are scheduled to begin next month, with an expected completion date of early 2025. Credit: Peab/Cision.

Nordic construction company Peab has secured a construction contract from new customer ATT in Verkkosaari, Helsinki, Finland.

The €17m ($18.23m) project involves the construction of an apartment building, which will consist of 79 apartments and occupy a gross area of approximately 9,000m².

To be carried out as a turnkey contract, the project’s order registration has been recorded by the company in the second quarter of this year.

The project will also see Peab further strengthen its position in the domestic construction market.

The company will focus on its commitment to delivering quality construction projects, contributing to the development of communities.

Peab regional manager Finland Marko Rinkinen said: “We’re very proud of the opportunity to build this apartment building and at the same time collaborate with a new customer.”

Construction work is scheduled to commence next month, with an expected completion date set in early 2025.

Peab uses its own resources to develop and build infrastructure.

Last month, the company was selected for an €18m renovation of an eight-storey apartment building with 150 apartments in Herttoniemi, as well as a secondary school renovation project in Helsinki.