Construction is expected to begin next month and be completed in February 2025. Credit: ©Peab AB/ Cision.

Nordic community builder Peab has won a contract for the renovation of the upper secondary school Lärkan in Helsinki, Finland.

The upper secondary school was built in 1962 and is an important historic structure related to culture. The building has not yet been fully renovated.

The City of Helsinki is the client of this project, which is valued at €18m.

The project features the renovation of the building’s façade, windows, and exterior doors. Certain construction works will also be carried out to preserve the school’s distinctive features.

It includes technology and classroom furnishing upgrades, with renovations to the schoolyard and other outdoor areas.

The restoration programme also includes a new two-storey section to the existing building to expand teaching areas.

The company will register the project in its order book for the second quarter of this year. It will be carried out as a turnkey contract.

Peab Finland region manager Marko Rinkinen said: “We have a great deal of experience in renovating schools in the capital city region. It’s wonderful to also be part of this project where we can use our expertise in renovating culturally historic buildings.”

Construction is expected to begin next month and be completed in February 2025.

Last week, the company was contracted for an apartment building renovation project in Helsinki.