Construction is set to begin in May 2023. Credit: ©Peab/Cision.

Nordic community builder Peab has been selected to execute the renovation of rental apartments in Herttoniemi in Helsinki, Finland.

The €18m renovation project features an eight-storey apartment building with 150 apartments. It is being delivered for Helsingin kaupungin asunnot (HEKA), which owns the apartments.

It includes the renovation of the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building automation systems, as well as the elevators.

The building’s stairwells, saunas, laundry rooms and common spaces will also be renovated.

The exterior upgrades include the replacement of the windows and exterior doors, additional insulation, plastering the facade, and refurbishing the balconies.

The building will also be equipped with solar panels and geothermal heating.

To be carried out as a turnkey contract, the project’s order registration has been recorded by the company in the second quarter of this year.

Peab Finland regional manager Marko Rinkinen said: “We have amassed a great deal of experience concerning apartment renovations in Helsinki. We’re proud to carry out this project as well, where our expertise in a number of areas will come well to pass. This type of project requires good planning, broad know-how and collaboration between different professions.”

Construction is set to begin next month this year and it is expected to complete in April 2025.