Construction will commence soon and is anticipated to finish by the end of March 2024. Credit: MAF Arkitektkontor / Peab / Cision.

Nordic community builder Peab has been commissioned by the real estate department of the City of Stockholm in Sweden to construct a new ice skating rink, Mälarhöjdens IP, at Fruängen, Sweden.

The contract is valued at Skr114m ($10.76m).

The scope of this ice skating rink project includes building a new ice-skating rink with a standing room for 150 spectators, six standard-sized locker rooms, and two smaller locker rooms for referees.



This facility will also feature an ice machine garage, heated storage rooms, and club and meeting rooms.

Peab region manager Lars Enroth said: “As community builders, we’re really happy to be part of building the new ice-skating rink. It’s meaningful to participate in something that promotes activities for young people and brings people together.”

The contract comes with some turnkey contract aspects.

Construction will commence soon and is anticipated to finish by the end of March 2024.

This contract will be registered by Peab in Q1 2023.

The latest contract comes after the Nordic builder was commissioned last month to construct a new swimming pool facility in Saltsjöbaden, Stockholm.

This Skr265m ($25.28m) contract was awarded by Nacka municipality.

In addition to building the swimming pool, the firm will undertake the groundwork and demolition of the existing pool facility.

Last week, Peab was awarded a contract by the Swedish Transport Administration (STA) to upgrade the holding capacity of Road 745 between Bjuråker and Nässviken in Sweden’s Hudiksvall Municipality.