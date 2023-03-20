For more than fifty years, Brunswick Canyon has been producing aggregates in the region. Credit: Kurt Bouda / Pixabay.

US-based construction company Granite has acquired the aggregate-producing Brunswick Canyon quarry and asphalt facility in Carson City, Nevada, US.

The acquisition boosts the company’s vertically integrated operation in Northern Nevada.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

For more than fifty years, Brunswick Canyon has been producing aggregates in the region.

In addition to the aggregate offerings, the hard rock quarry serves Carson City, South Reno, Tahoe, and the Highway 395 corridor.

It has an on-site 400t/h asphalt facility.

Granite regional operations vice-president Chris Burke said: “We are excited about this opportunity as it creates employment opportunities and allows us to improve our service to the communities in which we work, specifically those south of Washoe County along the Hwy 50 and Hwy 395 corridors.”

Granite’s building materials division operates throughout the western US. It has aggregate plants, asphalt plants, and recycling facilities that supply to external customers besides supporting the company’s vertically integrated business approach.

Earlier this month, Granite received a contract from the City of Lancaster in California to lead the Avenue J (Ave J) Interchange improvement project on State Route 14 (SR14).

The scope of this contract, worth around $30m, covers extending the current northside on- and off-ramps, developing new on- and off-ramps on the south side of Avenue J, and building four new retaining walls.

In January, Granite won an around $46m contract from the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to enhance safety and mobility across US Highway 101 in Humboldt County.