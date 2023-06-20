Galliford Try Infrastructure will focus on its core highways service. Credit: Varavin88 on Shutterstock.com.

UK-based construction company Galliford Try has rebranded its Highways division as Galliford Try Infrastructure, indicating its strategic focus.

Under the direction of Galliford Try managing director David Lowery, the company has built expertise in the highway category, allowing it to offer a comprehensive value proposition to its competitors.

Galliford Try Infrastructure will focus on its core highways service alongside expanding its portfolio with urban, multimodal transportation plans that include lower-carbon travel options.

The rebranding reflects the company’s progress in providing expertise throughout the UK infrastructure industry.

It follows a recent restructuring that resulted in the establishment of three business streams – National Highways, Local Authorities and Major Projects.

Galliford Try CEO Bill Hocking said: “This rebrand marks a significant milestone in the delivery of our sustainable growth strategy and our progress towards our 2026 strategic objectives.

“Our infrastructure business has had a successful period and the growth in its order book is complemented by a growing reputation across the industry.”

Galliford Try Infrastructure managing director David Lowery said: “This evolution reflects our ability to provide a greater variety of infrastructure solutions, supporting our customers to overcome challenges, realise value and deliver positive outcomes.

“I am excited to work with all our stakeholders as we look to enhance our contribution, delivering the vital infrastructure that the country needs, improving lives and connecting people, while ensuring that we as an industry tackle the climate challenge.”