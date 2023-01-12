The Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Interchange is a grade-separated single-point urban interchange (SPUI). Credit: Michael Kauer / Pixabay.

Engineering, planning and consulting services provider Michael Baker International has been chosen by the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to provide design services for the Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Project.

This $166m project is scheduled to complete in the first quarter of 2025.

Under the contract, the firm will serve as the lead designer for the RLW/Clyde Joint Venture (JV) Progressive Design-Build (PDB) team.

Michael Baker International Design-Build Services president Eric Ostfeld said: “At Michael Baker, we are proud to be a leader in our industry to provide PDB delivery in a way that ensures highly-collaborative and efficient outcomes for our partners and clients.

“Alongside our RLW/Clyde JV partners, we look forward to drawing upon our experience and expertise to ensure that quality is built into every step of the project.”

Michael Baker International office executive for Salt Lake City Michael Arens said: “Our team has a long history of partnering with UDOT on innovative projects. Recently, we completed the design for two Bangerter Highway projects – Bangerter Four Interchanges Design-Build (DB) and Bangerter Three Interchanges DB.

“We are also completing the US-89 PDB project, a reconstruction and widening effort that was the first project in the state to use PDB. The Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Project exemplifies our continued efforts to help UDOT keep Utah moving.”

A grade-separated single-point urban interchange (SPUI), the Bangerter Highway at 4700 South Interchange, is at the current intersection of Bangerter Highway (SR-154) and 4700 South in West Valley City and Taylorsville, Utah.

This project will see the construction of a grade-separated interchange with exit and entrance ramps right from Bangerter Highway to 4700 South.

