SBA’s second hub is planned to be built in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. Credit: YIT/Cision.

North European development and construction company YIT has been awarded a contract for the first stage of the Urban HUB Kaunas project in Lithuania.

Valued at approximately €32m, the general contract has been signed with Lithuanian real estate development and investment company SBA Urban.

YIT will register the contract in the second quarter of this year.

Designed by Danish PLH Arkitekter, the Urban HUB Kaunas project is being developed in three stages as an office, sales and stock office premises with a total area of 70,000m².

Being constructed next to the Kaunas Free Economic Zone, the new e-commerce campus consists of 428 car parks, of which 111 spaces will be equipped with dedicated charging stations for use with electric cars.

It also features flexible spaces for warehouses, showrooms, cafes, offices and other businesses.

The project also ensures accessibility for customers and supply chain logistics via the A1 and A2 highways with the construction of new roads and entrances.

The project will be certified with the ‘BREEAM In-Use Excellent’ sustainability certificate.

Urban HUB Kaunas’ first stage includes the construction of four energy-efficient A++ class buildings, offering a leasable space of nearly 22,000m².

Work on the project will commence this month and is planned to be completed by the end of this year.

SBA’s second hub is planned to be built in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

In February, YIT launched a 16-storey residential building in Sompasaari, Helsinki, Finland.