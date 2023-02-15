The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Credit: YIT Corporation / Cision.

Finnish construction company YIT has launched a self-developed residential construction project in Sompasaari, Helsinki, Finland.

Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Torni will be a 16-storey residential building featuring 29 apartment units.

According to YIT, the value of the Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Torni project is approximately €32m.

The project, which has been recorded by YIT in the order book for Q1 2023, is slated for completion in the autumn of 2024.

As an energy class A building, the project will feature solar panels, provide water pre-heated by waste heat collected from apartments’ wastewater, and use wind-generated electricity.

Each apartment unit will also have a water consumption monitoring mechanism to help in conserving water.

Based on the carbon footprint calculation, the materials chosen to build the project are environmentally friendly such as low-carbon hollow-core slabs.

The Nihdin Torni apartments will range from 38.5m² to 166m² in size.

It will have club and sauna facilities, as well as rooftop terraces that will provide views of the Helsinki skyline.

Nihdin Torni’s parking spaces will feature a charging station for electric vehicles, while the parking garage will have an elevator leading to each housing unit.

Besides a bicycle washing station, the project will boast a common recycling area.

The Nihdin Torni project is being built as part of the Lukki block, which includes Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Portti and Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Kulma.

Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Portti and Asunto Oy Helsingin Nihdin Kulma are still in the construction phase.

After the Nihdin Torni project, the entire Lukki block will be complete.

Situated at the junction of the Crown Bridges, the block provides access to tramway services in Kalasatama and has other good transport connections.