Rendering of the new facility. Credit: YIT Corporation via Cision.

Finland-based construction company YIT has secured a contract from the municipality of Janakkala of Finland to construct a new school and multipurpose facility in Tervakoski.

The contract, which will be recorded in the company’s Q2 order book, has a total estimated value of about €17m.

The first phase of the construction will include the building of new premises for the secondary school and upper secondary school in the Tervakoski school and a multipurpose centre.

The facilities will accommodate around 280 students and 75 staff members in the preliminary phase. The total size of the property is approximately 5,400m2.

The construction is set to commence in the summer (June to August) of this year. The improved facilities are expected to be open to the public in the summer of 2025.

The project will be carried out as a turnkey contract through a process of competitive negotiation.

Last month, YIT and the City of Tampere in Finland signed a contract for the completing of the implementation phase of the Tampere City Central Office Building renovation and expansion project.

The scope of the project was defined throughout the development process, and the expected cost was amended to €49m.