Finnish construction company YIT and the City of Tampere in Finland have signed a contract for the execution of the implementation phase of the Tampere City Central Office Building renovation and expansion project.

The project’s scope was defined throughout the development phase, and the estimated cost was revised to €49m.

Construction works will begin next month.

The cooperative project management contract will enter the second quarter order book of YIT.

The work will begin with the demolition of the office building’s interior. The demolished section will be replaced by a new five-storey structure for a four-star RTS environmental certification.

According to the plan, the property’s southern and northern wings will be refurbished.

Tampereen Tilapalvelut project manager Petri Saarinen said: “The development phase has been successfully completed and we are now ready to move on to the implementation phase.

“During the development phase, we drew on the experience and expertise of the different parties to ensure smooth and risk-free construction.

“It has been a while since the first sketches of the project, but now it’s great to start the actual construction.”

City of Tampere Group CEO Juha Yli-Rajala said: “In three years’, time, the building will serve as an office for around 900 employees and as a meeting place for the trust bodies. The aim of the project is to successfully develop a working environment and culture so that the new office building and its culture support successful working and well-being at work.”

Upon completion, the public will get access to the street-level floor, which will feature a service desk, restaurant, and exhibition space.

The street level also offers access to the conference and training centre on the second floor.

The Council Chambers will continue to be located on the fourth floor.