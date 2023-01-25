Rendering of Alta Addison in Aurora, Colorado. Credit: Wood Partners / PRNewswire.

US-based multifamily real estate development company Wood Partners has broken ground on a residential project in Aurora, Colorado, US.

The company will begin pre-leasing the project, called Alta Addison, at the end of 2023.

The project is expected to open in early 2024.

After completion, Alta Addison will feature 186 apartment units comprising one, two and three-bedroom floorplans created for families and work-from-home individuals.

Every unit will have enough room for residents to utilise as an office or flex space. It will be fully furnished with high-end features, such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42in cabinets, full-sized washers and dryers, and wood-style flooring.

The residents will have easy access to employment hubs, as well as direct access to Red-Tailed Hawk Park and the Denver Metro trail network.

Residents would benefit from several public indoor and outdoor facilities, including the luxury Park Meadows and Southlands Mall, the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Bally‘s Arapahoe Park Horse Track, and the Aurora and Cherry Creek Reservoirs, and several golf courses.

Alta Addison will offer many amenities, such as a pet spa, a clubhouse with a fitness centre, micro offices, a pool with a resort-style spa, outdoor grilling stations, and playing areas.

As the project is close to wetlands, residents will have access to three acres of on-site open space with benches and walkways.

The company intends to make the most of this area by offering programmes on environmental education, such as beekeeping and bird watching.

Wood Partners managing director Walter Armer said: “We’re thrilled to officially break ground on our first project in the City of Aurora.

“It was an incredibly collaborative process with the neighbours and City to ensure this not only fit but enhanced the area. We look forward to providing a high-quality yet attainable housing option that will enable residents to take full advantage of all that Aurora and the surrounding communities have to offer.”

Hord Coplan Macht is serving as the lead architect for this project.

Earlier this month, Wood Partners broke ground on its new residential community, Alta Mile High, in Denver, Colorado.