The community will feature 216 apartment homes with one, two and three-bedroom floor plans. Credit: Peter Weideman / Pixabay.

Real estate developer Wood Partners has broken ground on its new residential community in Denver, Colorado, US.

Called as Alta Mile High, the local art-inspired community is expected to open in early 2025 with pre-leasing at the end of next year.

Designed by local architectural entity Studio PBA, the project is claimed to be located in an ideal live-work-play destination.

The community is also near Mile High Stadium and Meow Wolf, in addition to green space on the South Platte River Trail and Sloan’s Lake.

Upon completion, the community will feature 216 apartment homes with one, two and three-bedroom floor plans.

Each home will feature several high-end finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42in cabinets, custom wood style flooring in the kitchen and living rooms, plus full-sized washer and dryers.

The community will also boast a resort-style swimming pool and spa, three separate amenity courtyards besides an on-site pet spa and a rooftop deck offering breathtaking city and mountain views.

Furthermore, the project will provide amenities such as a modern fitness facility and a private office lounge with micro-offices and a conference room.

Wood Partners managing director Walter Armer said: “We are thrilled to be breaking ground on Alta Mile High, our marquee project in the City of Denver.

“This community will provide residents with some really spectacular amenities, proximity to jobs and exciting entertainment options. It really checks all the boxes. Wood Partners couldn’t be more excited to add more quality housing to this thriving city.”

In December 2022, the multifamily real estate developer broke ground on Alta Cuvee in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and the luxury residential community Alta Firewheel, in Garland, Texas.