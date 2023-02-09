The residential project is slated to open in early 2024. Credit: Photo by Spacejoy / Unsplash.

Multifamily real estate developer Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Sunset Heights, a luxury residential project, in Houston, Texas, US.

The residential project is slated to open in early 2024, with pre-leasing to commence in December this year.

Upon completion, the community will feature 378 luxury apartment units with one and two-bedroom floor plans. Each unit will come with luxury interior finishes.

Besides the stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops, each home will feature 42in cabinets, a tile backsplash, a full-size washer and dryer and luxury vinyl flooring.

Germany-based equity partner and investment manager EuroInvestor has provided equity for the community.

EuroInvestor managing partner Kilian Kagel said: “We are very happy to have joined Wood Partners in this transaction. We’ve had multiple successful projects over the past decade together. We are looking forward to seeing this project come to life.”

Located at 1617 Enid Street, the community will be close to multiple retail, entertainment, and dining areas in Houston.

Residents can also access several outdoor recreational areas and parks nearby, including Heights Hike, Bike Trail, and Memorial Park.

Furthermore, the community is just a short drive away from Minute Maid Park, Houston Farmer’s Market, and the Houston Theatre District.

Wood Partners managing director Bart Barrett said: “The east side of the Heights is quickly becoming a popular neighbourhood due to its central location with new dining and entertainment options. We are thrilled to continue expanding into the Houston market with Alta Sunset Heights.”

Alta Sunset Heights will feature community amenities, including a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, pet park, club room with a fitness centre, and business centre with conference rooms and entertaining areas.

All common spaces will have Wi-Fi connectivity, the latest audio/visual equipment, and urban living layouts.

Furthermore, residents of Alta Sunset Height can conveniently travel to the city’s central employment hubs owing to the project’s proximity to 1-45, I-10, and Loop 610.

This latest development comes after Wood Partners broke ground on a residential project in Colorado last month.