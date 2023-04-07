The new solar power plant will have a capacity of 221.8 MWp DC. Credit: Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash.

Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a letter of award (LoA) to build a 221.8MWp solar power project for a steel manufacturing company in India.

As part of this order, India-based solar energy solutions provider will be responsible for executing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) related works on the solar power plant that will have a capacity of 221.8MWp DC.

According to the company, which informed about this order to the Bombay Stock Exchange,the new EPC contract has been awarded by ‘one of the renewable energy units’ of an Indian steel manufacturing firm.

Work under this EPC contract is expected to complete between fiscal year (FY) 2023 and FY24.

The other financial terms of the latest EPC award have not been disclosed by the company.

In the BSE India announcement, Waaree Renewable Technologies said: “Apropos the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to announce that we have received a letter of award LoA from one of India’s leading steel manufacturing company, for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 221.8 MWp DC capacity.”

Waaree Renewable Technologies is a part of Waaree Group, headquartered in Mumbai, India. Founded in 1989, the group has two solar panel manufacturing facilities – in Surat and Umbergaon of Gujarat, India.