Veidekke is a Scandinavian construction company. Credit: Veidekke / Cision.

Veidekke has secured a contract from Statnett to rehabilitate its administration building at Sunndalsøra in Sunndal municipality, Norway.

This design and build contract is valued at over NOK125m ($12.55m), excluding VAT.

The contract will be included by Veidekke in its order book for Q4 2022.

Statnett and Veidekke have finished an interaction phase on the rehabilitation project, which has now been implemented.

The administration building, which is around 3,300m² in size, was built in five stages from 1978 to 2008.

The technical standard of the building, however, does not meet the present regulatory requirements in terms of energy efficiency, air quality, universal design and external security measures.

Additionally, the building’s space efficiency and flexibility are low because of its staggered construction stages and wide use of cubicles.

Veidekke also stated that the building’s surfaces, windows and roofing are characterised by wear and are beyond their life expectancy.

The building will be rehabilitated to meet the future requirements of Statnett, as well as the current requirements and standards (TEK 17).

The construction of the building will commence next month, with its completion slated in mid-2024.

Earlier this month, Veidekke secured a contract from Bovieran and co-owner Skien Boligbyggelag to build homes in Skien, Norway.

In November 2022, Veidekke’s subsidiary Grande Entreprenør received a contract to construct Bryggehagen residential project at the Levanger centre in Norway.