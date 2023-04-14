The garage can accommodate bike and car parking. Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

Scandinavian construction contractor Veidekke has signed a contract with Sweden-based property management company Atrium Ljungberg to build a new Bellmansgaraget garage facility in Hagastaden.

The project began later this year and is anticipated to complete in Q2 2026.

This collaborative execution contract is worth around Skr452m ($44.12m).

The project involves the construction of nearly 14,000m² of garages along with basements and preparatory foundations for two new blocks to be developed above, with connections to two proposed bridges.

The garage can accommodate bike and car parking, as well as feature technical rooms for the upcoming residential and office buildings.

Veidekke Anläggning Öst official Björn Samuelsson said: “We are happy to start construction of this technically complicated project, which takes our collaboration with Atrium Ljungberg further.

“We will utilise our joint expertise and experience from previous Hagastaden projects to deliver a top-notch project.”

The Bellmansgaraget facility will be built above the current railway tunnel, car tunnels, and other rock tunnels.

The garage structure will serve as the foundation for developing new blocks in Hagastaden’s north-eastern corner.

This contract will be included by Veidekke in Q2.

Last month, the firm was appointed by student welfare organisation Sit to build 98 student apartment units in the Kallerud student village, Gjøvik, Norway.

This design-build contract is valued at approximately Nkr140m ($13.48m).