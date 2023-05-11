Contracted company Granite will widen the weir and construct a vehicular bridge. Credit: Granite/Business Wire.

The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Sacramento District has awarded a contract to Granite for an infrastructure construction project along the Sacramento River.

The nearly $173m contract involves different construction works that are intended to lower water surface elevation and reduce the risk of regional flooding along the river in California, US.

It involves the widening of the weir and the construction of a new fish passage structure and a 25-span vehicular bridge.

The works will be delivered by Granite and the project is funded by the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 and other sources.

The scope of the contract includes excavation, construction of new levee embankments, a weir-crest structure with a stilling basin, a fish-ladder facility, and placements of riprap along the embankments.

Granite’s Capay plant will support the project by supplying over 28,000 tonnes (t) of aggregate road base and structural backfill materials.

The company’s Bradshaw Asphalt facility will provide 6,000t of hot-mix asphalt for roadways and access routes.

Granite Regional Operations vice-president Carter Rohrbough said: “The Weir Widening Project is a critical infrastructure project for our city and region.

“By expanding the weir and bypass, we will be able to reduce regional flood risk and provide important protections for our community and the environment.”

Work under the contract will start in July this year. It is expected to be completed in December 2026.

