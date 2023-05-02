The project will complete in March 2026. Credit: Erik Mclean on Unsplash.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has awarded US-based infrastructure company Granite for the reconstruction of a roadway section in Pearland.

The $99m project includes widening and renovating 5.5 miles of Farm-to-Market (FM) 521 from FM 2234 to State Highway 6.

It will require the company to transform an undivided, two-lane road into a divided four-lane facility to support growth in the southwest Houston area.

The TxDOT Unified Transportation Programme will provide funding for the project, which will be included in Granite’s second-quarter budget.

The scope of this project features the 200,000m² construction of 10in continuously reinforced concrete pavement, the installation of a 100,000ft² reinforced concrete lab, activities related to excavation and embankments and drainage work of approximately 60,000 linear feet.

The project also includes the construction of sidewalks, intersection improvements, and building turn lanes at different points along the road.

Granite area manager Domingo Gonzalez said: “This project win supports our continued efforts to increase our operational presence in the greater Houston area and further establish Houston as a home market for the Texas region.

“It also positions us well for future best-value work in Houston as our capabilities and catalogue of recent transportation work expand.”

Expected to start in September, the project will complete in March 2026.

Last month, the company won a median fill project on I-40 in California.