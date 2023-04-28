Construction is expected to complete in June next year. Credit: Granite/Business Wire.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has contracted US infrastructure company Granite for a median fill project on Interstate 40 (I-40) outside of Barstow.

Granite will renovate a 25-mile section of the median on the highway.

The contract includes median filling, slopes levelling and building a recovery area for vehicles exiting the highway. The recovery area will improve the safety of motorists and cut the risk of a car rolling in an accident, which will reduce the danger of serious injury.

This project is positioned to be the sixth and last stretch of median fill jobs along the I-40.

Granite regional operations vice-president Bill Moore said: “Being trusted with a project like this, which will protect the lives of travellers, is why we show up to work every day.

“This project also deepens our long-standing relationship with Caltrans District 8 and the surrounding communities.”

Construction is expected to begin in June and be complete in the same month next year.

The $34m project will be financed by Caltrans and the US Federal Highway Administration.

It is anticipated to be added to Granite’s committed and awarded projects for the second quarter.

The company had completed segments one and three and is currently working on segment five.

The contract for segment five was awarded to the company in May 2022 with completion projected in August 2023.

Earlier this month, the company won a contract to construct buildings and infrastructure for US Marines.