Construction Company Granite has secured a $126m contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific to construct buildings and infrastructure.

This construction project will help the US Marines to relocate from Japan to Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Guam.

NAVFAC Pacific will fund this project and Granite will include the order in its Q1 CAP.

The scope of the project includes the construction of three buildings, totalling more than 110,000ft², and the site infrastructure linked with the relocation.

Furthermore, the project will comprise a warehouse for storing battalion equipment, a climate-controlled area, and an automotive organisational shop to maintain electronic equipment and support battalion vehicles.

In addition, a reinforced concrete four-bay vehicle wash rack and vehicle holding shed for repairs and service will be included.

Granite regional operations vice-president Curt Haldeman said: “This strategic win is a result of Granite’s federal division’s more than a decade-long work in Guam, supporting initiatives to strengthen our home market and promoting our client-centric culture.

“This project diversifies our federal portfolio, and we are extremely excited to continue our partnership with NAVFAC and strengthen our commitment to the Department of Defense’s Guam buildup initiative.”

The project is expected to commence this month and be complete by December 2025.

