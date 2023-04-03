McCarthy Stone is a retirement communities’ developer and manager in the UK. Credit: © Jminot92/commons.wikimedia.org.

UK-based retirement communities’ developer and manager McCarthy Stone has revealed Shane Paull as its new chief operating officer (COO).

In his new position, effective from 03 April, Paull will carry out the company’s strategic development functions, which cover the land, planning, building, construction and health and safety, and group sales and marketing.

In addition, Paull will be working on the company’s multi-tenure strategy which was launched in 2019 and support its Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) plan.

Further, he will report to McCarthy Stone chief executive John Tonkiss.

Tonkiss said: “I am delighted that Shane will become our chief operating officer as he knows our business inside out. He is hugely respected across the organisation and the sector, and his experience in developing high-quality retirement communities is second to none. Shane will play a key role in driving growth in the business to move us back to building and completing 2,000 units a year.”

Paull joined the company in 2000 and has held several positions such as land director in 2006, and as divisional managing director (DMD) for Southern in 2012.

During the past 11 years as DMD, Paull has played a role in the development of over 100 retirement communities.

As a member of McCarthy Stone’s Executive Committee, Paull will support the company’s four DMDs. His replacement in Southern will be announced soon.

Paull said: “I am a passionate believer in the ability of retirement communities to improve the lives of older people, having seen this first hand for the past 23 years. I will use my experience at McCarthy Stone to continue to develop our product and its quality so it can support many more people in the future. My focus will be on helping us to innovate, drive consistency, control build costs, and develop our brand and proposition.”