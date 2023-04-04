This project will be developed in three phases. Credit: WikimediaImages from Pixabay.

Transport for London‘s (TfL) commercial property company TTL Properties (TTLP) has selected Barratt London as a joint venture (JV) partner to develop a site by Bollo Lane in Acton, London, UK.

The project includes developing around 900 homes in Acton, in which half of the housing units will be affordable.

The partnership is part of TfL’s wider commercial development programme to generate the necessary revenue for a green and reliable public transport network.

This project will be developed in three phases, with the first phase involving 195 build-to-rent (BTR) housing units.

The second phase will see the development of nearly 450 units while 250 homes will be developed in the third phase.

Additional land to the north in Acton may also be included in this partnership for the London Transport Museum and 800 additional housing units.

The JV will also be able to develop other TfL properties in west London.

London’s Housing Deputy Mayor Tom Copley said: “This new development in Acton will provide affordable housing for hundreds of families and is a great example of how TfL land can be used to deliver much-needed homes for Londoners.

“The new commercial space, as well as the green spaces and new walking and cycling areas will benefit not just the new residents but all those who live and work in the area.”

TfL Property Development head Jonathan Cornelius said: “We are excited to have appointed Barratt London as our partner to deliver our scheme by Bollo Lane in Acton, with the potential to bring forward other sites in west London in the future.”

Barratt London and Southern Regions regional managing director Gary Ennis said: “There are exciting regeneration plans in and around Bollo Lane that will see the creation of new public spaces as well as new commercial opportunities for local businesses in West London.

“The site benefits from excellent transport links being close to three stations. Future buyers are attracted by both the great connections into central London and the amenities of the local area, including easy access to a great number of green spaces, parks, and nature reserves.