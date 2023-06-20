The redevelopment of the 60-hectare Ladywood Estate will take an estimated 20 years to complete. Credit: Birmingham City Council.

Birmingham City Council has recommended St Joseph Homes, a subsidiary of Berkeley Group, to become its development partner for the £2.2bn ($2.8bn) Ladywood Estate redevelopment project.

It is estimated the redevelopment of the 60-hectare (ha) Ladywood Estate will take 20 years to complete.

The £2.2bn estate renewal project will include new schools, approximately 7,000 new homes, two new public parks and public realms.

It will also include business incubator space, community facilities and more than 14ha of urban green open space.

St Joseph is set to sign a development agreement with the city council, subject to approval by the council cabinet on 27 June.

Bidders were required to create an indicative masterplan as part of the procurement process.

If approved by the cabinet, the masterplan developed by St Joseph will be put up for extensive consultation with the community.

Birmingham City Council leader and councillor John Cotton said: “The delivery of Ladywood Estate Regeneration Scheme is the city’s most significant housing regeneration and redevelopment opportunity and key to the sustainable growth and development of the city.

“The regeneration of Ladywood Estate will address both social and environmental issues and deliver significant benefits for the local community and wider Birmingham economy.”

In April this year, the city council granted planning approval for a £360m Curzon Wharf mixed-use waterfront development on a brownfield site in the UK.