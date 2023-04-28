The development will contribute £151m into Birmingham’s economy. Credit: Clay LeConey on Unsplash.

Birmingham City Council has granted planning permission for a mixed-use waterfront development, Curzon Wharf, on a brownfield site in the UK.

To be developed by Woodbourne Group, the £360m project is claimed to be the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon development.

According to planning specialists Turley and CBRE, the project is expected to create over 1,000 employment opportunities.

The proposed development will feature a 53-storey, 564ft-tall residential build-to-rent apartment complex, a 14-storey residential component and a 41-storey purpose-built student accommodation.

Plans for the development include public areas, walking and cycling pathways, recreational space, more than 3,000ft² of retail space, and approximately 130,000ft² of office, research and development (R&D), and life science space.

The site covers an area of one million square feet.

Located close to Aston University and Birmingham City University, it can be reached in eight minutes by walk from the new HS2 Curzon Street Station.

Birmingham City Council director of place, prosperity, and sustainability Paul Kitson said: “Curzon Wharf is an exciting project for Birmingham and builds upon our ambition to be a greener and more sustainable city. Being home to the world’s first mixed-use net zero carbon ready development is something we’re immensely proud of and after six years in planning, we’re delighted that the £360m development has been given the green light to rejuvenate a key gateway into the city, as well as becoming another key piece of the Birmingham skyline.”

The development will help increase Birmingham’s economy by roughly £151m.