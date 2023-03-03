Upon completion, Horisontti will be the fifth tower in Kalasatama. Credit: Helin & Co Architects, Agile Work, SRV / Cision.

Finnish construction contractor SRV has signed an agreement with real estate investment company Niam to construct the Horisontti skyscraper in Kalasatama, Helsinki, Finland.

The project is claimed to become Finland’s first office skyscraper.

The 26-storey building will become the tallest office structure in the country.

Upon completion, it will be the fifth tower in Kalasatama.

The office project will start in April and is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

After completion, SRV will shift its offices from the Helsinki metropolitan area to Horisontti.

The Horisontti project will be included in SRV’s order backlog in March.

Niam signed an agreement with the City of Helsinki for the land.

SRV CEO and president Saku Sipola said: “It’s great to be able to start up the construction of this project with Niam after the long joint development phase. Launching Horisontti right now shows that there is demand for a unique tower construction concept in the business premises market even in the current market situation.”

Niam country manager Antti Muilu said: “We are very happy to acquire Kalasataman Horisontti and together with SRV, support the transition to more environmentally friendly building development and sustainable property ownership.

“The premises will offer the tenants and visitors a unique experience and a reason to come to the office. Through this project, Niam and SRV will create a magnificent landmark building that will meet the qualitative and functional requirements of users now and in the future.”

Horisontti will rise to 111m above sea level. Floors five to 26 in the tower will have approximately 11,500m² of leasable office space.

The 24th floor of Horisontti will include what it claims to be the highest restaurant in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The tendering process for the restaurant is about to commence.

The building aims to secure an international LEED Platinum environmental certification.

Last month, SRV secured a contract with Okmetic, a silicon wafers manufacturer, to construct a new factory building in Koivuhaka, Vantaa, Finland.