Construction company SRV has received a contract with Okmetic, a silicon wafers manufacturer, to construct a new factory building in Koivuhaka, Vantaa, Finland.

This will be executed as a project management contract with a specified budget.

The contract is worth around €45m and will be registered by SRV into its order backlog for this month.

SRV senior vice president Jouni Forsman said: “It is a pleasure to embark on constructing a new factory for Okmetic under a collaborative model. This approach is rapidly gaining popularity in industrial construction projects, and we expect it to become firmly established soon.

“We used a similar contract model to build a production plant for Bama Fresh Cuts in Vantaa, a fibre plant for Woodspin in Jyväskylä, and a new multipurpose hall at the Rauma docks. We can help our clients integrate industrial and construction processes and advise on scheduling by working together, responding to their needs, and utilising lean principles.

“We are building a production environment for a high-tech company. This is a good opportunity for us to utilise the expertise gained in other technically demanding environments, such as hospitals and airports.”

Silicon wafers are used to produce electronic components such as semiconductors, MEMS sensors, and radio frequency applications.

Okmetic Oy CEO Kai Seikku said: “It is great that an experienced and competent construction company of SRV’s level has been partnered in this very demanding construction project. The semiconductor industry requires exceptional precision and functionality in terms of building and utilities.

“The difficulty factor is increased by the continuous, uninterrupted production of silicon wafers sensitive to external vibrations in the current production facility on the same site.”

The contract involves the collaboration of SRV subcontracts, Okmetic’s subcontracts, and procurements of around €115m.

The new facility is being built with an investment of around €400m.

The new approximately 42,500m² facility will be constructed beside the existing plant.

The construction of the new facility will commence immediately, with the facility scheduled to begin production in 2025.