Inauguration of Södra’s new facility in Värö, Sweden. Credit: Joel Dittmer/Södra / Cision.

Södra, Sweden’s largest forest owners association and an international forest industry group, has opened a new cross-laminated timber (CLT) facility in Värö, Sweden.

Claimed to be one of the largest in the country for CLT production, the facility will boost Södra’s manufacturing capacity tenfold.

The facility is expected to supply framing materials for over 4,000 homes annually.

Along with Södra officials, Halland Municipality county governor Brittis Benzler, and Varberg’s municipal council chair Ann-Charlotte Stenkil participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The new CLT factory is expected to expand the construction materials market while promoting sustainable buildings and communities, stated Södra.

Södra CEO Lotta Lyrå said: “Södra’s assignment is to renew and improve the value of forest estates and our new CLT facility is one way to do exactly that.

“This is a proud moment for Södra’s entire organisation – members, employees and customers are continuing to work together to build stronger value chains that enable us to meet society’s demand for sustainable and innovative products from family forestry.”

With this investment at Varo, Södra will be able to cater to many markets in the Nordic region for CLT.

Furthermore, logistically, the product can be easily exported to foreign markets from Varberg’s port.

Production of CLT is claimed to be fully fossil-free since green energy is used. This green energy is drawn from Södra’s pulp mill in Värö.

Halland Municipality county governor Brittis Benzler said: “One prerequisite for meeting the emissions-reduction targets is broad-based cooperation among companies, authorities, and politicians – when we work together towards the same objective. Another is that we show that it is possible to achieve the targets, which will instil hope and in turn create engagement and a sense of responsibility. I am therefore delighted to take part in this inauguration.”

The investment in the new facility has led to the hiring of 90 employees under Södra’s Building Systems category, which is responsible for the manufacturing of CLT.

The use of CLT can lower a building’s carbon footprint by up to 80%, claimed Södra.

Last week, a survey, carried out by Novus on behalf of Södra, revealed that Swedes would like to see a national strategy to boost climate-smart timber construction.