Associated works at the project are expected to be completed in December 2027. Credit: Skanska/Cision.

Skanska has signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to design and build an on-airport mobility network at the John F Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, US.

The contract was signed by the company in a joint venture with US-based construction company Halmar International.

Skanska will include its contracted share of Skr9.1bn ($851m) in its US order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The project is titled the ‘John F Kennedy International Airport Central Terminal Area Roadways, Utilities and Ground Transportation Center’. It intends to enhance user connectivity and access to nearby terminals.

It includes the design and development of the modern Ground Transportation Center with a 1,950-space multi level vehicle car park that includes electric vehicle charging stations alongside a timber facade.

Furthermore, it will feature the construction of a 400ft-long elevated pedestrian bridge, with provisions for food trucks, a rainwater harvesting facility for landscape irrigation, a future green roof, and energy-efficient provisions for solar panelling.

Work started in May this year and is scheduled to be completed in December 2027.

Earlier this month, Skanska was awarded a contract by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to design and construct the E10/rv 85 road in Northern Norway.