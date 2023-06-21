The contract has been valued at NKr11.4bn. Credit: Meriç Dağlı via Unsplash.

Sweden-based construction company Skanska has been awarded a contract by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) to design and construct the E10/rv 85 road in Northern Norway.

The contract is valued at NKr11.4bn ($1.1bn) and will be included in Skanska’s Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of this year.

Skanska has also secured another contract worth NKr1bn related to the road project, with it being required to take responsibility for the operations and maintenance of the completed road for 15 years.

The E10/rv 85 project is a part of the transportation network linking Lofoten, Vesterålen Harstad/Narvik Airport, and the E6 thoroughfare.

It involves the construction and maintenance of approximately 82km of new and improved roads, seven tunnels and 22 bridges.

The project aims to enhance road safety, reduce travel time, and decrease the overall distance of the journey.

The initiative serves as a pilot project for the NPRA to evaluate environmentally friendly and sustainable development practices.

The company has already started preparatory works, with the project’s construction phase estimated to run for up to five-and-a-half years.

Last month, Skanska secured a contract from the NPRA for building a new motorway outside Oslo, Norway.

The company is responsible for constructing 2km of the six-lane motorway between Ramstadsletta and Strand, including 1.3km of the new Høvik tunnel outside Oslo.