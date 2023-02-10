The new contract includes the construction of four buildings, with about 90 apartments. Credit: Skanska / Cision.

Sweden-based construction and development company Skanska has signed a contract with Örebrobostäder, a municipal housing company, to continue its cooperation for the Hållstugan block in central Örebro, Sweden.

This agreement covers both the restoration and construction of new apartment buildings.

The contract is worth approximately SEK400m ($38.73m), which will be included by Skanska in its Swedish order bookings for Q1 2023.

Skanska has been working for a year on project preparations, demolition of a few existing buildings, and restoration of two residential complexes.

The new contract includes the construction of four buildings with about 90 apartments and a parking garage.

The ground floor of the buildings will feature stores and restaurants.

The Hållstugan block is situated in central Örebro between Stortorget and Trädgårdsgatan.

Skanska’s work will impact about half of the block, which will see the construction of new sidewalks and open spaces.

Construction work is underway, with the project completion anticipated in 2025.

This week, Equinor and bp appointed Skanska USA as the construction manager for the port upgrade of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT).

The upgrade work is expected to begin in 2024.

Last month, AB Kristianstadsbyggen awarded a contract to Skanska to build six multi-family buildings in Kristianstad, Sweden.

Under this contract, Skanska will be responsible for building 137 apartments and three premises in Östermalms Park.

Construction of this project is expected to begin in Q2 2023, with completion scheduled for Q1 2027.