Construction company Skanska has secured a contract, worth NOK530m ($47.75m), to construct a psychiatric hospital in Lørenskog, Norway.

Signed with Akershus Universitetssykehus (Ahus), the contract will be recorded as part of Skanska’s Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2023.

The contract signing follows approval of the preliminary project and the plans to complete the building in late April.

The new psychiatric hospital will cover an area of around 10,000m2 and will be capable of accommodating up to 50 patients.

The two-floor building will consist of four 24-hour units of 12 to 13 beds, activity and conversation rooms, and centrally located areas.

Its design and development will focus on providing the optimal treatment for patients, favourable working conditions for healthcare professionals, and efficient operational capabilities.

Skanska’s collaboration with Ahus represents their commitment to contribute to the healthcare infrastructure in Norway.

Construction work is set to commence immediately, with the anticipated completion date slated for December 2025, when the hospital will be officially handed over to the client, Ahus.

In January this year, Skanska, along with its joint venture partner HGR General Contractors secured a construction contract from The University of Texas for the development of a medical education building in the US.

The contract was valued at $218m, in which Skanska received a share of $111m.