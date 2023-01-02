Skanska is set to build multi-family houses on Masthuggskajen in Gothenburg. Credit: Riksbyggen – Adore Adore / Skanska.

Skanska, along with its joint venture (JV) partner HGR General Contractors, has received a contract from The University of Texas for the construction of a medical education building in the US.

The total value of the contract is $218m, of which Skanska’s share is $111m.

The five-storey facility will feature 75,000m2 of space, which will be used to provide interdisciplinary education for medical students.

Furthermore, the facility will support the expansion of the graduate medical education programme across the UT Health East Texas Health System.

The medical education building will feature exam rooms, specimen collection/processing, and imaging facilities to deliver outpatient and specialty clinical services.

Auxiliary project components include a central utility plant, skybridge, and parking structures.

The project is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

In another development, Skanska secured a contract worth $189m from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science (DFS) and the Department of General Services for the construction of a new forensic lab in the US.

As part of the project, Skanska will build a four-storey forensic facility of about 89,000m2.

Separately, Skanska entered into an agreement with Riksbyggen for the construction of multi-family houses with 127 condominium apartments on Masthuggskajen in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Under the $31.6m (SEK330m) contract, Skanska will build two nine-storey buildings with a total area of around 17,000m2, of which around 1,800m2 will be dedicated to retail premises on the ground floor.

With plans to start in the first quarter of this year, Skanska intends to complete the construction of the project in the fall of 2025.