Works on the project are set to begin soon, with a completion date aimed for the third quarter of 2025. Credit: Skanska.

Skanska has been awarded a contract by Vectura Properties to construct an office and research building in Lund, Sweden.

The contract is valued at approximately SKr650m and will be registered in Skanska’s order book for Sweden in the second quarter of 2023.

The new office will be leased to defence company Saab to serve as the headquarters for its Kockum and subsidiary Combitech businesses.

Saab is relocating its domestic operations to Lund.

Kockum and Combitech will conduct research and development activities at the facility.

Approximately 800 employees will work on development, tests, and research at the newly built office.

In April this year, a shared purchase agreement and a lease agreement with Vectura were approved during Saab’s Annual General Meeting.

As per the agreements, Vectura will own, produce and finance the new premises while offering Saab access to the building.

The office building will span nine stories, cover a total area of 24,000m², and adhere to stringent sustainability standards with the goal of achieving LEED Gold certification.

The property requires high amounts of security to be integrated into a modern workplace design to meet the specific requirements of Saab.

Construction is set to commence soon, with the project expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

