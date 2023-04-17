The research centre will focus on climate, energy, environment, and engineering-related geosciences. Credit: © Skanska.

Swedish construction company Skanska has signed a contract for the construction of a new research centre, Campus Ullevål, in Oslo, Norway.

The contract was signed with Campus Ullevål, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) and property developer Aspelin Ramm.

The Skr1.0bn ($97m) contract will be included in the company’s Nordic order bookings for this year’s second quarter.

Set to create 1,500 jobs at Sognsveien 72, the Campus Ullevål building will be a research centre that will focus on climate, energy, environment, and engineering-related geosciences.

The centre will be among the initial constructions to be finished in Oslo Science City, the new innovation centre for the city.

Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects has designed the new campus complex. It has worked with local practice SJ Architects on the project.

Once completed, the 36,000m² centre will be built to fulfil the environmental sustainability standards in accordance with the Breeam NOR Excellent environmental certification.

It will feature green spaces, meeting spaces for the public, and activities for children. Situated near the public transport hub Ullevål and Forskningsparken (Research Park), the centre will have 500 bicycle parking spaces.

Construction is set to begin this month and is planned for completion in the second quarter of 2026.

Skanska recently signed a contract with Axis Communications to build a new office and logistics centre in Sweden.