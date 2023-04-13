Construction work is scheduled to be completed by mid-2026. Credit: copyrighted © Skanska.

Swedish construction and development company Skanska has signed a contract with Axis Communications for the construction of a new office and logistics centre in Sweden.

The project aims to create a pleasant working environment and long-term sustainability, as well as receive certification in accordance with Miljöbyggnad Silver and Miljöbyggnad Gold in terms of energy efficiency.

The construction contract is valued at Skr730m ($70.31m), which is set to be included in Skanska’s order bookings in the second quarter of this year.

Located at Brunnshög, Lund, the seven-storey Opera office building will cover approximately 27,000m².

Opera will be located next to Axis’ current office near the ESS and Max IV research facilities.

The new building will allow the company to relocate its logistics centre, which is now situated in another location in Lund.

It will add more office space to fulfil the company’s expansion requirements.

Skanska has around 4,000 employees, of which 2,700 of them work in Lund.

In addition, green spaces and a solar cell system will be constructed on the roof.

Work will begin later this year and is scheduled to be completed by mid-2026.

