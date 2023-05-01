Construction is expected to beginning in June 2023, with its completion slated in June 2028. Credit: 基米 背风处 on Unsplash

Swedish construction company Skanska has received a contract from San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments to carry out improvements to the California State Route 57/60 interchange.

Under this contract, improvement will be made to the interchange running through the City of Diamond Bar and the City of Industry in California, US.

Valued at $267m (SEK2.8bn), the contract will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of this year.

The project aims to reduce traffic at the State Route 57/60 intersection, which is a part of the confluence of State Route 57/60.

Improvements will feature rebuilding a flyover bridge, the reconfiguration of numerous on- and off-ramps, and the development of an elevated bypass spanning 800m.

This route, which spans about 3km, is the sixth worst-congested motorway segment in the US and the third most in California.

Construction is expected to beginning in June 2023, with its completion slated in June 2028.

