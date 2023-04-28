The construction phase will span 5.5 years. Credit: Matt Duncan on Unsplash.

Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) has selected Swedish construction company Skanska for the E10/rv. 85 Tjeldsund-Gullesfjordbotn-Langvassbukt road project in northern Norway.

As part of this project, Skanska will carry out road design and construction, as well as related operations and maintenance for 15 years once complete.

NPRA has taken up this project as a public-private partnership (PPP).

The road is part of the transport link between Lofoten, Vesterlen Harstad/Narvik Airport, and the E6.

It will help in reducing travel time by around 40 minutes and the journey distance by 30km, as well as improve road safety.

The project involves the development and maintenance of 82km of new and improved roads, in addition to seven tunnels and 22 bridges.

Further, the E10/rv. 85 project serves as a pilot project for NPRA to test out environmental protection initiatives.

According to NPRA, the operation and maintenance contract will cost NKr1.0bn ($94.09m), and the total cost of the construction contract will be NKr11.3bn ($1.063bn).

The company is expected to register the contract in the second quarter of this year.

Preparatory work is planned to begin later this year.

The construction phase will span five and a half years.

Earlier this month, Skanska won a contract from Campus Ullevål, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and Aspelin Ramm for the new Campus Ullevål research centre in Oslo.