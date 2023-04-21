The project commenced in this month and is set to be complete towards the end of 2026. Credit: am/commons.wikipedia.org.

Ralph L Wadsworth Construction Company (RLW) has won the design-build transportation solutions award for the Yellowstone River Bridge Project in the US.

The company is a subsidiary of US-based e-infrastructure, transportation and building solutions provider Sterling Infrastructure.

The $70m project is receiving financial support from the US Federal Highway Administration.

According to Sterling Infrastructure, this award will be a part of the backlog as of 31 March 2023.

The Yellowstone River Bridge project includes the replacement of an existing bridge, which is 60 years old, on a new mile-long realignment of the Northeast Entrance Road.

It is located at the intersection of Northeast Entrance Road and Grand Loop Road (Tower Junction) in Yellowstone National Park.

The new steel girder bridge will be 1,285ft long and 175ft high, as well as feature drilled shafts, concrete decking, and railing.

Located within a hydrothermally and geothermally active zone, the bridge will need sulphate-resistant cement and temperature monitoring of below-grade concrete curing.

During the construction stage, several temporary bridges will be built to offer access for workers over waterways and other sensitive areas.

Sterling CEO Joe Cutillo said: “We are proud to have been awarded this project, which will serve to modernise one of the country’s national treasures while minimizing environmental impacts and disruption to visitors.

“The Yellowstone project is reflective of the continuing shift in our transportation solutions segment toward sophisticated design-build work and away from low-bid heavy highway work.”

The project has already commenced this month and is set to complete towards the end of 2026.