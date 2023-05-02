Graphene is thermally and electrically conductive. Credit: AlexanderAlUS/ commons.wikimedia.org

UAE-based Quazar Investment has partnered with UK-based Graphene Innovations Manchester (GIM) to develop and manufacture eco-friendly building materials, reported Zawya.

The UK start-up is based in The University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) at Masdar Building.

This partnership aims to reduce CO₂ emissions and involves a combination of exclusive and cooperative arrangements.

GIM will make an investment of more than $1bn for the development and mass production of a variety of graphene-based products, including GIM Concrete, GIM Hydrogen, and GIM Smart Clothing.

Claimed to be an innovative construction material, GIM Concrete is made from recyclable resources and significantly reduces CO₂ emissions due to the elimination of cement.

It also does not use water and cures quickly and is expected to eventually become carbon negative.

Graphene is a strong nanoscale material that is thermally and electrically conductive.

It was first isolated by two physicists from The University of Manchester in 2004.

According to Quazar Investment CEO Waleed Al Ali, the new graphene company will take the lead in producing environmentally friendly concrete and other products.

Graphene Innovations Manchester CEO Dr Vivek Koncherry said: “We are proud to be associated with Quazar so that we can assemble a powerful world-class team to provide us with the opportunity to massively deploy our proprietary graphene-based technologies.

“We believe that these groundbreaking technologies will make a significant impact on reducing carbon dioxide emissions and improving sustainability while, at the same time, providing companies with the ability to improve the performance of their products.”