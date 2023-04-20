Whitbread is working with development partner Olympian Homes to redevelop the site. Credit: Whitbread.

UK-based hotel chain Premier Inn has announced plans to replace the Premier Inn hotel at St James Barton in Bristol with two new buildings for student accommodation and co-living homes.

The hotel’s parent company Whitbread is working with development partner Olympian Homes to redevelop the site.

Designed as an office, the present 1972 building is at the end of its life.

The proposed project consists of two buildings – a 28-storey student accommodation structure with 445 student beds, and an 18-storey co-living building featuring 136 bedrooms.

Additionally, the project will feature a new ground floor café that will open onto both the bus and coach station and the roundabout.

Due to its city centre location directly next to Bristol bus and coach station, it is expected to be a low or no-car parking scheme.

Approximately 20% of the co-living houses will be earmarked as affordable.

Whitbread development manager Richard Pearson said: “The Premier Inn at Haymarket is at the end of its life. Though the location is great the current building does not provide the high brand standards our customers expect of us, and it needs substantial investment.

“We also have a much newer Premier Inn at Lewins Mead which is a short walk from the Haymarket hotel and serves the same catchment. Redeveloping the site presents an opportunity to realise the true potential of the gateway location for the city whilst generating funds to reinvest in our network of modern and energy-efficient hotels in Bristol and elsewhere.

“The sale is part of our strategy of ensuring our hotel offer is of the highest quality and in the very best locations for our customers.”

Olympic Homes has selected architect Hodder & Partners to design the project for the prominent 0.3-hectare property.