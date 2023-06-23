The project is expected to be complete in early 2025. Credit: Klas Sjöberg/Region Västerbotten/Peab.

Region Västerbotten has awarded Nordic community builder Peab a Skr297m contract to renovate buildings 4 and 10 at the University Hospital of Umeå (NUS), Sweden.

The project will involve modernising the buildings to enhance their functionality for healthcare purposes.

Peab region manager Susanne Hallberg said: “I’m very proud of how well we work together with Region Västerbotten and that we can with local resources renovate such an important function in society as the University Hospital of Umeå.

“In recent years we’ve worked at NUS in various projects, which has given us a lot of good experience in the logistics challenges of building while existing operations are going on there.”

The company will officially register the project in the second quarter of this year.

Construction is scheduled to commence later this year, with completion and handover expected to take place in early 2025.

Region Västerbotten project manager Lukas Bergner said: “From the region’s perspective it feels fantastic to start up this project. These are longed-for premises centrally located in the hospital. We already have world-class healthcare and being able to provide it in top-quality rooms is even better. Doing this together with Peab feels safe and secure.”

In March, the Swedish Transport Administration awarded Peab a contract to upgrade the holding capacity of Road 745 between Bjuråker and Nässviken in Hudiksvall Municipality, Sweden.