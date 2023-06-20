This project, which began in June 2023, will be finished in December 2024. Credit: Arkkitehdit Davidsson Tarkela Oy/Peab via Cision.

Nordic construction company Peab has secured a contract for a new fire and rescue station in the borough of Mellunkylä in Helsinki, Finland.

The €10m ($10.9m) contract will be delivered by Peab for customer Helsinki City.

The contract involves construction of a three-storey fire and rescue station, which will house fire and ambulance personnel besides fire engines and rescue vehicles.

The ground floor of the station building will have room for equipment, washrooms and first responders on duty.

Its second floor will feature the residential area with kitchens and dining rooms, as well as lounges and a gym for personnel.

The third floor, which will have a large gymnastic hall, can also be rented out for external use.

The roof of the building will be installed with a solar panel system that will cover more than 20% of the total electricity required.

Peab Finland region manager Marko Rinkinen said: “We are very pleased for the opportunity to carry out this project for Helsinki City. We have built several similar fire and rescue stations in Finland in recent years so we are familiar with this type of project.”

This project, which began in June 2023, will be finished in December 2024. Peab will register the order in Q2 2023.

