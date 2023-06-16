Construction will soon be underway and is set to be finalised in January 2025. Credit: Peab.

Nordic community builder Peab has secured a contract to undertake a building conversion project in Helsinki, Finland.

The client, SL-Yhtiöt Oy, has commissioned the company to transform an outdated office building into residential units.

The eight-storey building was previously used as office space until 2019.

It will now undergo extensive renovations to meet current standards.

The scope of the project includes the construction of 58 apartments, along with two commercial spaces, three office areas, a garage, and communal areas for residents.

Peab will upgrade the building’s lighter structures, facades, and roof using specific building techniques that ensure compliance with national modern requirements.

The project will be carried out as a turnkey contract.

The company has registered the contract in its order book for the second quarter of this year.

Peab Finland region manager Marko Rinkinen said: “We’re very proud to take on this project and convert an existing property into homes for residents of Helsinki. This [is] particularly good from a climate perspective.”

Construction is expected to commence shortly, with completion expected by January 2025.

SL-Yhtiöt has been operating as a Finnish family business for more than three decades and is engaged in the rental of residential apartments and business premises, as well as other developments and management activities.

In January this year, Peab secured a SKr565m contract to construct nearly 400 apartments at the project of Ekebäckshöjd in Högsbohöjd, Sweden, including the construction of apartments for Stena Fastigheter Göteborg.