Kumla School was established in the 1960s and is in need of renovation works. Credit: Tyresö Municipality/AIX/Peab/Cision.

Nordic construction company Peab has been chosen by the Tyresö Municipality to reconstruct Kumla School in Tyresö, south of Stockholm, Sweden.

The contract is valued at Skr109m ($10.14m) and will be registered in Peab’s order book for this year’s second quarter.

Kumla School is a municipal F-9 school with approximately 700 pupils from preschool to ninth grade.

Kumla School encompasses both an elementary and middle school and was established at the end of the 1960s, and therefore requires refurbishment and reconstruction to meet current and future demands.

Peab region manager Fredrik Jihammar said: “We’re very happy to participate in creating a pleasant and stimulating environment for the children at Kumla School. As community builders, we take our responsibility for this important job seriously.”

The project’s first stage will cover repairs to the school’s dining hall and theoretical classrooms.

Work on the various buildings will be carried out in different stages.

Construction on this project is set to commence this month and is anticipated to be completed by 2025.

During this construction period, the junior high school will shift to temporary premises at the old Fornudden school for the mid-year semester this year.

