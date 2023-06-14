This phase will be the third and last of the development. Credit: Peab/Cision.

Real estate business Vaasan Merikampus has selected Nordic community builder Peab to carry out the renovation of classrooms and expand the restaurant at the University of Vaasa in Finland.

The project began in mid-2020 and is taking place at the Tervahovi Building, with this phase being the third and final phase of the development.

The contract is valued at €10m.

The Tervahovi Building was built in 1994 and is currently being utilised for teaching and personnel offices.

The renovation project will allow the building to provide for the students better by adding classrooms, team offices and a student lounge.

The existing quarters will be used as the university’s personnel office while the existing restaurant will be transformed into a multifaceted meeting place to meet the needs of the entire campus.

Peab is serving as the general contractor for this project, in which the construction contract will be carried out in partnering.

The project is set to be registered in Peab’s order book for this quarter.

Peab’s region manager for Finland Matti Joensuu said: “We’re very pleased to be part of developing the campus with this project and improving conditions for both students and university personnel alike.”

Construction is expected to commence in the next few days and be completed in April next year.

Earlier this month, the company won two construction contracts in Sweden.