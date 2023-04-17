The new police station will feature offices, training areas and locker rooms. Credit: Frankie Fouganthin/commons.wikimedia.org.

Nordic community builder Peab has signed a contract with Specialfastigheter to construct a new police station in Malmö, Sweden.

The Skr448m ($43.46m) project will be carried out according to Miljöbyggnad Gold environmental certification.

The new police station will cover a total area of approximately 17,000m².

Located in Vintrie, Malmö, it will feature offices, training areas and locker rooms.

The project will be carried out as a turnkey contract and was registered during the first quarter of this year.

Peab regional manager Olle Olsson said: “We’re pleased to have been entrusted with building the new police station together with Specialfastigheter.

“Building police stations is complex and makes high demands on us as contractors and we’re proud to contribute with our expertise to this project.”

Construction is expected to begin in September 2023.

It is expected to complete by early 2026. Following completion, Specialfastigheter will hand over the project to the Swedish Police Authority.

Owned by the Swedish Government, Specialfastigheter owns and manages correctional facilities, juvenile care, police properties, defence headquarters and courts.

Last month, Peab signed two contracts with the Swedish Transport Administration for road maintenance in Strömsund and Tingsryd.

The Skr360m ($34.78m) contract features state road maintenance work, which covered 3,000km.